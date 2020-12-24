Cynthia M. Richardson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Richardson, age 74, of Clinton Street, Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

She was born in Biltmore, North Carolina, on October 9, 1946, to Paul and Kathleen (Penland) Holcombe.

She was a 1964 graduate of Jamestown High School and had attended Thiel College and Youngstown State University.

Cynthia had been employed for 35 years as a bartender at Bob’s Place in Jamestown.

She enjoyed drawing, sailing and bowling, but especially loved to dance.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy R. Trice and her husband Robert of Rockwell, North Carolina; a son, Raymond E. Richardson and his wife Catherine of Greenville; a sister, Paula K. Lee of Sharon and two grandchildren, Sidney and Griffin Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Madeline Richardson.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.