Cynthia Finley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Finley, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned on Monday, June 22, 2020, in her residence of The Times Square Hotel, in New York City.

Ms. Finley was born January 10, 1953, to William H. Hargett, Sr. and Phyllis Ann Hargett in Youngstown.

Cynthia was a 1971 Graduate of Campbell Memorial Hight School and attended Youngstown State University where she earned her BFA in Fine and Performing Arts.

She continued to pursue her art career and was an Art Teacher in the Youngstown City Schools and went on to teach in both the Newark, New Jersey and the New York City school systems.

She went on to become a graduate student from Columbia University in New York.

Cynthia was a very artistic professional who has shown her works not only through drawings but also poetry. She wrote a song that was performed at Carnegie Hall in New York along with other songwriters.

She is survived by her mother, Phyllis A Hargett of Campbell; ex-husband, George Richard of Youngstown; daughter, Cheryl Richard of Youngstown; sister, Michelle (Vincent) Hargett Randolph of Girard; brother, David Hargett of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Robert Kita Bufford of Atlanta, Georgia, Daletta Richard, Abreyana Richard, Devon Richard and Makayla Reed, all of Youngstown; seven great-grandchildren, Surtan and Angel Alli, Daleyha, Demier, Ezier, Ezar and Amico Richard; nephews, William H. Hargett III of Struthers, Jayson O’Neil of Conyers, Georgia, Vincent Randolph of Newark, New Jersey and Ronelle Randolph of Girard; nieces, Maisah Hargett of Brooklyn, New York, Tasia Hargett of Columbus, Ohio, Tracy Johnson of Campbell and Alexis Randolph of Mineral Ridge along with a host of other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her father, William H. Hargett, Sr.; brother, William H. Hargett, Jr. and husbands, Ricky Summers and David Finley.



Due to COVID -19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation service will be provided by Victor Quirolo & Sons Funeral Home of Peekskill, New York.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.