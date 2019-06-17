Cynthia E. Ayers Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia E. Ayers, 65, of Leetonia, died at 4:36 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

Cynthia was born November 21, 1953, in Salem, a daughter of the late Clayton and Carol J. Bell Ayers and lived in this area all of her life.

She had been employed as a salesperson at 4WheelDrive in Columbiana for several years.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia.

She is survived by a daughter, Emily Ayers; her stepfather, William A. Redd; four sisters, Diana Ayers of Alliance, Monica (David) Hoperich of Leetonia, Pamela (Richard) Shriver of Columbiana and Marilyn (Sam) Camp of Leetonia; three brothers, Edward (LuAnn) Ayers of Salem, Clayton (Joyce) Ayers of Beaumont, Texas and John (Denise) Ayers of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia with Father Robert Edwards, officiating.

Burial will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday, June 19, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to either St. Patrick’s Church or Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.