Cynthia Burton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Homegoing services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436. Calling hours are from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. immediately followed by the celebration service starting at 9:30 a.m.

Friends may call Thursday, October 17 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home in Youngstown.



Born as a blessing from the union of James and Mary Logan, Cynthia entered this world June 25, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio.

She was a devout Christian, a conscious, consistent, fearless leader for Christ and ultimately became an Ordained Minister. She became a minister in September 2013 at Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

From childhood throughout early adulthood her whole life was defined by ministry. She served in numerous locations such as Victory Center, Zionhill Baptist church, as a co-founder of Diary of a Christian woman and Neighborhood ministries.

From this foundation she continued growing in Christ by leading and serving throughout the Greater Youngstown Warren Area and beyond. She became a member of Restoration Christian Fellowship Church.

Cynthia graduated from The Rayen School in 1979. She participated in Track & Field and was once recognized as “The Shot Put Queen”.

Immediately after graduating from high school. She concurrently worked and attended ITT Business School. Later in life she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from YSU and a Master of Science degree from The University of Pittsburgh.

Her career experience spans from entrepreneurial endeavors to her true passion of Social Worker; culminating in her most recent position of Outpatient Therapist at Coleman Professional Services.

Cynthia battled cancer for over 20 years. Her faith in God during this time never wavered. God called her home from the Battlefield on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

She is survived by two daughters, Shawntae Burton of Youngstown, Ohio and Dannielle Burton of Charlotte, North Carolina; son, Shawn (BryTTanie) Burton; grandsons, Jose and Logan Burton of Youngstown, Ohio and former husband and friend, Shawn Burton of Akron, Ohio. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Logan; sister, Pamela (Timothy) Barnes; brothers, James N. Logan, Jr. (Robert) of Long Beach, California, Keith (Lisa) Logan, Sr. of Youngstown and Terry Logan of Charlotte, North Carolina; her very best friend and partner in crime, Donna (David) Wells of Hubbard, Ohio and a host of favorite nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Deacon James N. Logan, Sr. and brother, Gerald W. Logan.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.