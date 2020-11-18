Curtis L. Ball, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis L. Ball, 58 of 439 Waverly Ave. N.E., Warren departed this life Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, from Lung Cancer.

He was born July 19, 1962 in Warren, Ohio the son of Willie Ball Sr. and Ozell Peterson.

Mr. Ball was employed at Dillons as a Laborer at the time of his passing.

He leaves to mourn four brothers, Robert Ball of Canton, Willie Ball of Norfolk, Virginia, Wilbur Ball of Atlanta, Georgia and Terry (Linda) Ball of Warren and fiancee, Ms. Sueann Stanely of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Ball and Jerome Ball and one sister, Ms. Demetris Ball.

Because of the COVID Pandemic, the family had Private Services Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

