Curt R. Ferguson, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Curt R. Ferguson left this world and entered the arms of his beloved Saviour, late Friday, December 25, 2020.

Curt grew up an avid sports fan, who loved to play sports.

Before the age of 40, he had worked for 20 years at a grocery store.

In his 20’s, he and his wife, Jill, bought Meadow Lake Campground in Jamestown, Pennsylvania. This past summer was their 41st summer operating their business.

“Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered. Blessed is the man unto whom the LORD imputeth not iniquity, and in whose spirit there is no guile.” Psalm 32:1-2. The most defining moment in Curt’s life was the day that he realized that he was a sinner who needed a Saviour! It was the understanding that Jesus Christ came to this world to die for his sins (and yours) that changed his life. On that day, he refused to trust in himself, or anything that he could do and by faith he accepted what God had done for him. Because of Jesus Christ, Curt became the beloved husband that he was to his wife.

Because of Jesus, Curt was an amazing father that trained his boys to love God with all their hearts and lives. Because of Jesus, as his family expanded, through daughter-in-laws and grandchildren he found great joy in bringing joy to them. Because of Jesus, Curt honored his parents and looked out for his sisters and brothers and their families. Because of Jesus, Curt loved his country and was thankful for the freedoms that were fought for by patriots. While not a perfect man, it was Curt’s heart and desire to live every moment to honor and glorify God. He loved his church, Harvest Baptist Church in Greenville, and his pastors. Curt and Jill became active in every part of the ministry of the church. He was a prayer warrior, encourager, friend, mentor, and a giving man that wanted everyone to know how amazing his God is. It would be Curt’s greatest joy that you would know the saving grace of God in your life too. His life touched so many other lives, and he definitely left his mark on this world for good. Curt will be greatly missed but he will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Ferguson, whom he married October 22, 1976; his parents, Stanley and Elanor Ferguson; two sons, Matthew Ferguson and his wife Christian of Campbell, Ohio and Daniel Ferguson and his wife Priscilla of Hammond, Indiana; two brothers, Cary Ferguson and Chad Ferguson and his wife Rebecca; two sisters, Carla Ferguson and Colleen Hoffman and her husband Kevin; two brother-in-laws, Dale Sluzewski and his wife Terry and Gary Sluzewski and his wife, Jan; five grandchildren, Curtis, Cara, Caitlin, Erin and Calvin; many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a great-niece, Collette Piazza.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Curt Ferguson Fund, C/O Harvest Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

Calling Hours: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Harvest Baptist Church, 516 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Harvest Baptist Church 516 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. Jeremy McClain, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Espyville Cemetery

All in attendance are encouraged to wear masks.