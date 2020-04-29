Cullen Tucker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cullen Tucker, 95, of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital of natural causes.

He was born December 23, 1924 in Clayton, Alabama, the son of Cullen and Leola Bishop Tucker Sr.

Mr. Tucker was employed with Lyden Oil Company for 48 years as a Truck Driver, before retiring in 1987.

He enjoyed puzzle books and repairing cars.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a First-Class Petty Officer during World War II, receiving the National Defense Service and the Good Conduct Medals.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Stanley M. Tucker of Washington, DC and LeShawn R. (Luanne) Tucker of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Deborah D. Williams (Edward Bronston) of Youngstown; one brother, John Tucker of Cleveland; thirteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He married Gloria Mayfield Tucker October 25, 1951, she died October 24, 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Paul Tucker; one daughter, Ms. Marsha Tucker; five brothers, Tommie Tucker, Jack Bishop, Lloyd Tucker, Will Tucker and Arthur James Tucker and two sisters, Ms. Louise Tucker and Ms. Alberta Tucker.

Private Funeral Services will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with open Calling Hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Social Distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 197 West Glenaven Ave., Youngstown 44507.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.