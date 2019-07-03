Crissy L. Anders, Lordstown, Ohio – Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crissy L. Anders, 47, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and formerly of Lordstown, entered into eternal life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 8:54 p.m., in her mother-in-law’s home in West Farmington, following a courageous 14-year battle with breast cancer.

She was born December 28, 1971, in Youngstown, the daughter of Kenneth C. Adams and Linda L. McIntire Adams Monroe.

Crissy attended Newton Falls High School.

Prior to transferring to General Motors in Spring Hill in 2018, she worked at General Motors Lordstown Plant in the Production Line for the last 11 years.

She enjoyed shopping, camping and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to frequent Walt Disney World and lived life to its fullest.

Crissy will forever be remembered by her husband, Jonathan T. Anders, whom she married on June 29, 2015; her mother of Niles; her father of West Middlesex; her mother-in-law, Sue Anders of West Farmington; maternal grandmother, Gladys McIntire of Niles; her son, Trevor (Sonya) White of Mantua, Ohio; a brother, Casey Adams of Niles; half-brother, Justin (Missy) Adams of New Castle and her nephew, Deacon Adams.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Thomas W. Monroe, Sr.; father-in-law, Colonel Anders, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Elizabeth “Betty” Adams and her maternal grandfather, Donald McIntire.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service celebrating Crissy’s life will follow at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Pearson of Rust City Church, officiating.

A caring cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Crissy’s name to Taussig Care Center for Breast Cancer Care, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.