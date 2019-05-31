Crescenzo E. “Chris” DeJoseph Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Crescenzo E. “Chris” DeJoseph, 75, of East Moody Avenue, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home in New Castle.

He was born October 6, 1943 in New Castle, the son of the late Ernest and Antionette “Peachy” (Perrotta) DeJoseph.

He was married to Lynda (Rehmer) DeJoseph on October 8, 1999, she survives in New Castle.

Chris was the owner and operator of Keystone Specialty Company retiring after over 60 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and he served stateside. He was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Army Reserve for 30 years as a sergeant major.

Chris was also a member of the New Castle Elks, Sons of Italy and the New Castle Country Club. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed horse racing and casinos.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter, Valerie A. Proctor and her husband, David, of New Castle; one sister, Linda Smith of Seattle, Washington and three grandchildren, Christopher, Courtney and Connor Proctor.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Marie DeJoseph.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.

The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform Military Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m at the funeral home on Monday, June 3 followed by a funeral procession leaving the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Anthony Sciarappa will be officiating.

Entombment will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contribuitons be made to Three Rivers Hospice.