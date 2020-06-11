Craig Patrick Fletcher, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Patrick Fletcher, 43, passed away on Saturday morning, June 6, 2020.

He was born in Warren on May 18, 1977 the son of Patrick Fletcher and Kathy (Miranda) Cunningham.

He was a 1995 graduate of Lakeview High School and was of the Catholic faith.

He was a computer systems operator for All State Insurance Company.

Craig is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kathy Cunningham and Bob Mallinger, of Howland; father and stepmother, Patrick (Patricia) Fletcher of Struthers; brother, Christopher (Carol) Fletcher of Twinsburg; two stepsisters, Cheryl (Tom) Angeloff of Youngstown and Leslie (Kemp) Peterson of Seattle, Washington; stepbrother, Michael (Michele) Mallinger of Port Washington, Wisconsin and nephews and nieces, Leah, Mason, Ben, Sam, Clara, Tommy, Kory, Ashley and Ada.



A Service of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Stephen Church. Rev. Richard Murphy will officiate.



Material contributions may be made in memory of Craig Patrick Fletcher to New Day Recovery Center, 5760 Patriot Blvd., Austintown, OH 44515.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

