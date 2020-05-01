Craig A. Sentner, Bazetta, Ohio

BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig A. Sentner – 46 – of Bazetta passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with a life long disease.

Craig graduated from Lakeview High School in 1992 and continued his education at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh where he earned his degree in Culinary Arts.

He had a tremendous passion for cooking and loved preparing meals for his family and friends.

After graduation, he accepted an internship at the Don CeSar on St. Pete beach in Florida where he made his home for almost 10 years before moving back to his home town in Bazetta Ohio.

A very talented guy and always the life of the party, Craig also enjoyed fishing, hunting, four wheel riding, baseball and the Cleveland Browns. One of his favorite things to do was to take his nephew to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays games at Tropicana Field in Florida.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving parents Sam and Karen Sentner with whom he made his home, his sister Chrissy (Paul) Burns, his nephew Anthony, his daughter Ryan and his grandson Hayden; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Craig also shared a special friendship with his daughter’s mother Jamie Parker who will remember and miss him dearly.

Craig was preceded in death by all of his grandparents, his Aunt Pat, Uncle Tom and Uncle Bill – who I’m sure will be welcoming him with open arms and love.

Special thanks to the staff that cared for Craig at St. Joseph’s Hospital and his Doctor – Richard Hart, and his sons – who not only was his long time Doctor but also someone he considered a friend.

Per Craig’s wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.