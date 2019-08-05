Courtney Roseann Barnhouse, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

My Valley Tributes

August 2, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Courtney Roseann Barnhouse, Lisbon, Ohio-obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney Roseann Barnhouse  36, of Rose Drive, Lisbon, died August 2, 2019 at her home.

She was born on February 17, 1983 in Salem,  the daughter of Elmer Dale Barnhouse Jr. and Annabelle (Sargent) Barnhouse.

She was a home maker and attended Beaver Local High School.

She is survived by her father of Rogers, mother of Lisbon and a brother Richard of Lisbon.

There will be no services held and a private family burial.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers

7-Day Forecast