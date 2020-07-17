Cosetta McDonough, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cosetta McDonough, 89, of Hempfield Twp., Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away following a brief illness, exacerbated by COVID-19, on Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Deiva Marina, Italy on March 22, 1931 to the late Boero and Irene (Barbieri) Gambicorti.



As the oldest of five siblings, Cosetta survived WWII in Italy.

In Italy, she received an associate degree in business and owned a boutique on the Italian Riviera.

She met her first husband, Charles W. Fry when he was stationed in Italy and they settled in Greenville after his retirement from the Army.

She raised two amazing daughters.

She worked at Moss’s Furniture for many years making beautiful custom draperies; so perfectly crafted they looked to be machine-made. From 1982 until November 2019, Cosetta was a hostess at the Greenville VFW Post 3374. During those 37 years, her coworkers and patrons became part of her extended family. In the 1980’s, Cosetta taught many adults Italian in her home and at Greenville High School. She was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Greenville. She was also one of the first females able to join the Italian Home Club in Greenville, becoming a member on Oct. 12, 2003.



Her first husband preceded her in death on April 23, 1982. She then married James McDonough, who preceded her in death on October 30, 1989.



Cosetta is survived by two daughters, Suzan Hartsell and her husband, David, with whom she resided and Sophie Fry and her husband, Brian Smargiasso of Cleveland, Ohio; a beloved granddaughter, Giulianna Hartsell of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Anna Pasero of Deiva Marina, Italy and Elda Burks of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and “adopted” daughter, Julie Griswold of Greenville, Pennsylvania.



In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mario and Giulio Gambicorti.



Due to the COVID-19 crisis and pandemic the family has chosen not to have services at this time. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com. The family will cherish your memories of Cosetta.



Cosetta was a great believer in the importance of higher education. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH, c/o Toni McElhinny Adversity Scholarship, 7 West State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA, 16146.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

