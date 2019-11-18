Cory A. Fennell I, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cory A. Fennell I, 30, of Neshannock Avenue, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on November 25, 1988, a son of the late David Fennell and Marcia (Flynn) Fennell of New Castle.

Cory was a self-employed mason and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children.

In addition to his mother he is survived by two children, Hailey Fennell and Cory A. Fennell II, both of New Castle; two brothers, Thomas Fennell of New Castle and Benjamin Fennell of Omaha, Nebraska; three sisters, Sarah Emery and her husband, Chad, of New Castle, Maria Hurd and her husband, William, of Ellwood City and Leah Fennell of New Castle and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is also preceded in death by his son, Caleb Fennell.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church following visitation. Rev. Richard Kinney will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.