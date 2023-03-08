YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, Constantine Anthony Navy, 89 of Ft. Myers, Florida, peacefully passed away, earned his wings and was called home to be with the Lord.

Born October 12, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, Constantine, a U.S. Navy and Army Veteran, was a Master Barber by trade. Constantine was lovingly known by his family as Daddy, “Papa”, Boy-Boy” and Tony to everyone else.

Before moving to Florida in 1986, Tony owned and operated “Navy’s Barber Shop” in Cornersburg, as well as “Salon Anthony Charles” Beauty and Barber Consultants in Boardman. Tony brought his barbering talents to Florida, where he once again owned and operated Hair Salons. A true master in his trade, his passion for delivering the “best haircut ever” to his clients continued for over 60 years! When Tony wasn’t behind the chair, you could find him enjoying his family or playing a great round of golf!

Tony leaves behind the love of his life, Junemarie (Rescineto) Navy, whom he married on October 13, 1956 and their four children, Lisamarie Ramps of Tennessee, Tinamarie Navy, Marilinda (Tim) Scarsella and Charles (Rachel) Navy, all of Florida, as well as a sister, Donna (Bob) Daloise of Canfield; brother, Anthony Navy of Struthers and brother-in-law, Lou Rescineto of Boardman. Tony also leaves behind nine grandchildren, T.J. (Alana) Scarsella, Dominic Scarsella, Gino (Alexandra) Scarsella, Ashley (Bobby) McClain, Angelica (Ryan) Munzert, Vinny Navy, Chelsee Joel (Kenny) Navy, Sarah Archer and Nicholas Archer and ten great-grandchildren.

Thank you, Jesus, for giving all of us this wonderful man to love! Daddy, you will be forever in our hearts.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Clara Navy; his brother, Dominic and sisters/brother-in-laws, Cecelia and Rocco Parro, Antoinette and Jerry Suess; his In-laws, Charles and Madeline Rescineto and Linda Rescineto; nephew, Charles Brent Rescineto; his dear uncle and friend, Andrew Russo and other beloved family members.

A Memorial Mass for Tony will be held at St. John’s XXIII Catholic Church in Ft. Myers, Florida on Saturday, March 11 at 9:30 a.m. Immediately following the service, a brunch will be served at our home.

In addition, a Celebration of Life in Tony’s honor, will be held at the Christ Our Savior Parrish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers, Ohio, on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will be receiving friends and family before the service at 10:00 a.m. A family luncheon at Leo’s Restaurant in Howland will follow.