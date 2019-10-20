Constance Sue Feeley, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Sue Feeley, 51, of Shady Side Street, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in New Castle on July 31, 1968, a daughter of the late Howard Leonard ‘Skip’ Feeley and Carol Francis (Rogers) Lample.

Her mother survives in New Castle.

Constance enjoyed playing cards, playing Yahtzee, doing crossword puzzles and reading. She also loved playing with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother she is survived by two children, Christopher J. Feeley of New Castle and Catherine M. Leasure of Farrell; two brothers, William H. Feeley of New Castle and James L. Feeley of New Castle; two stepbrothers, Earl Lample, Jr., of Ellwood City and Christian F. Lample of Ellwood City; three grandchildren, Naria Annabella, Lille-Roze and Lakenzie Rose; six nieces; five nephews; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Jaiden Matthew.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Reverend Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery.