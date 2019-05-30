Constance M. “Connie” Sweeney Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Constance M. “Connie” Sweeney, age 86, of Union Street, Greenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019 in her residence.

She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1932 to Robert J. and Clair (Stiller) Bonner.

Connie was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Oil City.

She retired from the Greenville Medical Center, where she had been employed for 20 years. She had been previously employed at Reagle Hardware and Garber-Limber American Hardware.

Connie was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and had been a past volunteer in the Hospitality Shop at Greenville Regional Hospital for many years.

She enjoyed crocheting, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

On May 26, 1956 she married Michael J. “Jack” Sweeney, he passed away on April 2, 2002.

She is survived by her daughte, Peg Sweeney of Greenville; four sons, Michael L. Sweeney of Greenville, David B. Sweeney of Plano, Texas, Patrick R. Sweeney of Greenville and Robert J. Sweeney of Mercer; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, James Robert Bonner and a grandson, Michael Patrick Sweeney.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street in Greenville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.