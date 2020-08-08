Constance “Connie” DePreta, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance “Connie” DePreta, 83, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 7, 2020.

Connie was born on December 2nd, 1936 to George and Julianna (Dvoryak) Gancsos in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Farrell High School class of 1954.

Connie worked as an operator for Bell Telephone and as a library aide at Stey Nevant Public Library in Farrell. She also hosted Home Interior Parties.

On May 10, 1958 she married her husband, the late Michael DePreta who passed away December 2, 1998.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the former Grace Lutheran Church in Farrell where she served as organist and sang in the choir. Her interests have included reading, ceramics, crocheting, playing the organ and singing. She cherished visits with her family and spending time with them. She always enjoyed attending the sporting and school events of her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Julianne (Chris) Enos of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, son, Michael (Mary Jo) DePreta of Mercer, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Matthew, (as she referred to as “my boys”), Melissa (Chris), Melanie (Kerry), Megan, Kristina, seven great- grandchildren, sister, Jean Samol of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and brother, Kalman (Brenda) Gancsos of Hatteras, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by father, George Gancsos, mother, Julianna Gancsos, husband, Michael DePreta, son, Brian G. DePreta and grandson, Brian DePreta.

Friends may call Monday August 10, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Monday August 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Nelson, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

