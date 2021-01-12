Connie Lou Kranich, Sharpsville, PA

Sharpsville, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lou Kranich, 86 of Sharpsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Connie was born July 22, 1934 to Floretta (Fogal) and John Canon in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a high school graduate and worked over 30 years as a telephone operator with multiple companies.

She married her husband, William Peter Kranich, on September 1st, 1956.

She loved dogs, especially her last, Holly Lou. Connie also loved her grand dog, Oreo-Bigfoot who she enjoyed sitting for.

She is a beloved wife, mother and mother in law. Connie will be missed by her family and her very dear neighbors.

Connie is survived by her husband, William Kranich; daughter-in-law, Diana Kranich; niece, Judy (Steve) Johnson; nephews, Chris (Maureen) Harkless and Michael (Cindie) Harkless and her close friends, Steve and Betty Stevens and George Deal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Kranich, Jr.; brother, John “Jack” Canon and sister, Goldie Fronko.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.