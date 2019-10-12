Connie L. Klinesmith, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie L. Klinesmith, 68, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 19, 1951 in Butler, Pennsylvania, daughter, of the late Clyde and Patricia Pariso Winters.

Connie resided in East Palestine since 1977, coming from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Community Church in Unity and worked as a homemaker.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Klinesmith, whom she married May 26, 1967; son, William Klinesmith, Jr. of Dresden, Ohio; daughter, Julie (Ken) Kroah of Newark, Ohio; seven grandchildren, T.J., Alexis, Emerson and Tiffany Klinesmith; Nathaniel, Colleen and Matthew Kroah, a great-grandson, Gabriel Klinesmith as well as a brother, David Winters and sister, Debbie Winters, both of Beaver Falls.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Pastor Tom Rice, officiating.

A private interment will be held the following day at Salem Reformed Cemetery in Unity.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16 prior to the service from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.