WETUMPKA, Alabama (MyValleyTributes) - A Memorial service will be held by the family Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown, for John F. Buggs, Jr., who departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Alabama.

Mr. Buggs was born February 27, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John F. Buggs, Sr. and the late Mary V. Buggs-Wainwright.