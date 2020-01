YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren Allen Spivey, 50 of Youngstown, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 27 at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to services, on Monday, January 27.