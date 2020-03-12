Walter Milhouse, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Milhouse, 63, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Walter was born March 16, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of William and Elizabeth Milhouse.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, class of 1974.

Walter had a love for security services, because of that he held several employment positions in that field.

He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father, William T. Milhouse, Sr.; daughter, Chailana Milhouse of Anderson, Indiana; his life long partner, Ida Martin and her son, who he helped rear, Marquee Ferguson, both of Youngstown; his brothers, William T. Milhouse, Jr. of Campbell and Lee Ike Milhouse of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and a host of uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces and cousins.

Walter was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Locke-Milhouse; grandparents, Lee and Anna Milhouse and Clifford and Clara Locke and great-grandparents, Bossie and Rebecca Brazil.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 279 Whipple Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

