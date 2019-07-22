Tyler Jones, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, for Tyler Jones, 20, who departed this life Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Tyler was born October 4, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Tasha Jones and Randy Jamison.

He graduated from West High School in 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.

Tyler worked for National Patrol Services in Columbus.

He was a wonderful young man, misunderstood by most, loved by many.

Tyler leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; daughter, Arianna Jones; brother, Dwayne St. Thomas of Youngstown, Ohio, Teairin Walker of Springfield, Ohio; sisters, Mar-Teosha and Mar-Teonna Scott of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Alexis Walker of Springfield, Ohio and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Addie Jones Martin and an aunt, Crystal Jones Martin.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, July 24, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507. Service will begin at Noon.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Jones family at www.conleyfh.com.

Dignified Arrangements are being handled by the directors at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

