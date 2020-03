YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Marie Henry passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

She was born on January 4, 1944.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44507.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.