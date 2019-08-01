Rose Marie Tullio, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, in Youngstown, Ohio, for Rose Marie Tullio, 86, who departed this life at her homeSunday, July 28, 2019.

Mrs. Tullio was born April 1, 1933 in Newell, West Virginia, daughter of Wesley and Zelda McCune.



Rose Marie owned Mrs. B’s Restaurant in Struthers in the 70’s and 80’s.

She was a Boy Scout Leader, she belonged to the Rebekah Lodge, the Italian Womens Club, the Columbiana Federal Ladies Auxiliary, the International Society at the Canfield Fair, where she worked many summers and the Redhawk Society in which she was very proud of her heritage



She was awarded the Outstanding Service Award from the Struthers Fire Department in 1990.



Rose Marie was called mom and grandma by many.



She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Samuel Tullio, Sr. who she married January 12, 1974; her children, Valarie (Jim) Dodge of Poland, Glenn (Karen) McGahan of Akron, David (Karen) McGahan of Largo, Florida, Patty Watson of Struthers who took amazing care of her, Teri (John) Pollard of Georgia and Sam Tullio, Jr. of Georgia; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Rose Marie was preceded in death by an daughter, Deborah Marie, stepfather, Clyde Newton; brothers, James and Wesley McCune; three grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Tullio.



She will always be remembered for her kindness and love she shared to all.



Family and friends may call one hour prior to service at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, August 3, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.



Family and friends may share condolences to the Tullio family at www.conleyfh.com.

