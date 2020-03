YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rolando Pena Gomez, 36, of Youngstown passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

