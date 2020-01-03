Robert Rolland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MYValleyTributes) – Robert Rolland, 61, of Youngstown, entered into his heavenly home Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Robert was born February 10, 1958 in Youngstown to the late Sydney Rolland and Josephine (Sanders) Rolland.

He was a 1976 graduate of Chaney High School. Robert lived in Youngstown most of his life working for Vinyl Profiles, RC Enterprises and Dal-D Service Station. He also lived in Dayton for 10 years where he worked for Krispy Kreme and spent time volunteering for Target Dayton, a mission for the homeless.

Robert married his wife of 26 years Debra on December of 1993. He loved his family and the Lord very much. He would be there to help anyone. In 1992 Robert became born again. He attended Highway Tabernacle and Bridge of Hope church.

He leaves his son, Michael (Melissa) Kennedy; brothers, Donald Rolland, Tommy Rolland, and Frankie Rolland; sister, Rose Fellows; grandson, Solomon Kennedy and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James Rolland; and two sisters, Judy Rolland and Joanne Rolland.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home; 75 E. Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, visitation will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00 -6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service on Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.

