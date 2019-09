YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, for Marvin W. Johnson, Sr., 50, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Johnson was born September 1, 1968, to the late William Johnson and Elaine Shelton-Johnson in Youngstown, Ohio.