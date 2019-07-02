Richard Glenn Cessna, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Glenn Cessna, 70, passed away at his home Monday, July 1, 2019.

Richard was born August 22, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Wilbert Cessna and Josephine (Raab) Cessna.

Mr. Cessna served his country in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971.

He worked for Easco Aluminum for over 30 years.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard G. Cessna, Jr. (Theresa), Brian L. Cessna (Trish), William B. Cessna, Leita K. Sweet (Mark) and Elizabeth G. Cessna (Lance) all of Youngstown; three sisters, Diana Durst, Darla Evans of Ohio and Denise Kovacs of Georgia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Cessna.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Cessna family at www.conleyfh.com.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the directors at the Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home.