Richard D. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Jones (Ooze), 51, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Rich was born September 5, 1968 in Tacoma, Washington, the son of Thomas D. Jones, Jr. and Janet L. Jones (Burk).

Rich was a 1987 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He was self employed and loved doing lawn care and auto detailing.

He loved jamming with his guitar and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Janet L. Jones (Burk) of Mexico Beach, Florida; father, Thomas D. Jones, Jr.; stepmother, Janet M. Jones; sister, Melissa (Nicholas) Bury; niece, Christine Kana; nephew, Anthony Kana and his fiancée, Emily Felleti; nephew, Brian Kana (Shelby Williams) all whom he loved as his own; grandmother, Suzan Burk; stepbrother, Kenny Szenborn and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A casual celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Bogey’s Riverside, 3404 New Castle Road, Lowellville, OH 44436.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

