Reginald Favors, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reginald Favors, Sr., 65, of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, February 24, 2020.

Reginald was born October 1, 1954 in Youngstown, the son of John Thomas Jackson and Mary Kathryn Favors.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Reginald Joe Jackson of Cleveland and twins, Reginald Alex Favors and Michael Lamont Favors; daughter, Rosetta Penson; daughter-in-law, Cherell Lindsey; brothers, Mark Anthony Young and Johnny J. Favors; four grandchildren, Ramir, Rhamon, Terell and Jada.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Ann Favors.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the director’s of Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.