YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, in Youngstown, Ohio, for Keith Kelly, 41, who departed this life Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Keith was born March 11, 1978, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Keith Jackson and Vinnie Kelly.