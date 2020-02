YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramon Antonio Nieves-Oyola, 71, of Youngstown passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, in Youngstown.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

