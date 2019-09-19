Paul C. Mosley, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. Mosley, 90, passed away Sunday, September 15 2019.

Mr. Mosley was born December 22, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Alvin Mosley and Lucille Stewart.

Paul was a member of the Oak Baptist Church for 75 years and a deacon for 45 years.

He worked as a truck driver for many years.

Paul leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Hester Mosley of Youngstown; daughters, Yolanda Scott of Duluth, Georgia and Urcel (Rodney) Cook of Youngstown; son, Willie Scott of Youngstown, Steven Mosley of E. St. Louis, Missouri and Larry Forney; a host of grandchildren, a grandchild he raised Eric Walden, Jr. and a host of great-grandchildren

Besides his parents Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Curley Mosley; a beloved daughter, Shelia Cayson; sons, Paul C. Mosley, Jr. and Donnie Mosley and a daughter, Caroline Thigpen.

Calling hours will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home with service to follow at Noon.