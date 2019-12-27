Nancy Bradley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Bradley, 79, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

She was born on November 11, 1940 in Chicago Illinois, the daughter of the late Camron and Mildred Randolph.

Nancy doted on her great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and everyone called her granny. She enjoyed taking care of her yard and decorating it.

She is survived by her domestic partner of 30 years, Samuel Robinson; her daughter, Teresa Polite; grandchildren, Nancy Polite, Mike Polite, Jajaun Polite and Bobby Kelly; eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the funeral home.