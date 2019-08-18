Michael R. Moore, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Moore, 49, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Michael was born August 27, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Carol Moore Lautner.

He was a graduate of Poland High School and got his welding certificate at the New Castle School of Trades. Michael worked as roofer for many years.

He enjoyed helping friends in need and was a member of the East Side Civics and Piggies.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Lautner; stepfather, Robert Lautner, Sr.; daughter, Nicole Moore of Austintown; brothers, Brian (Lauren) Gaucher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Robert lautner, Jr.; sisters, Jonny (Tom) French of Little River, South Carolina and Gretta Rolland of Struthers, Ohio and his girlfriend of 21 years, Diane Guglium.

Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Darr of Leetonia.

A private service was held Sunday, August 18.

A private service was held Sunday, August 18.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Moore family at www.conleyfh.com.