Michael Jordan, Youngstown, Ohio

Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home

March 10, 2020

Michael Jordan, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Jordan, 64, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home

A memorial service will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 2520 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, Friday, March 20.

