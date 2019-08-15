Michael A. DeSantis, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, for Michael A. DeSantis, 29, of Struthers, who passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.



Michael was born August 14, 1990 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward DeSantis Sr. and Betty Hernandez DeSantis.



He was a roofer for 13 years and a very hard worker.

He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed riding his dirt bike and motorcycle. Michael was a loving father to his children Ava and Mya. He was always there for his brother Eddie motivating him and helping with daily needs. He enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends who he loved dearly. He was always there for you and you could count on him for anything.



Besides his parents he is survived by his daughters, Ava Symone and Mya Amina DeSantis; brother, Edward DeSantis Jr.; sisters, Shannon Hernandez and Beth DeSantis; grandmother, Rene DeSantis; grandfather, Edward Hernandez; nephews, William Enyeart and Dominic DeSantis and a host aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verna and Gary Barnhart and Ronald DeSantis.



Family and friends may call on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.



