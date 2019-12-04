Mary Ann Roberson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Roberson, 69, departed this life Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her sons, grandchildren and daughter-in-law.

She was born May 30, 1950 in Millen, Georgia.

Mary Ann was a loving mother, daughter and grandmother. She was a homemaker, loved music, watching TV and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Richard Roberson of Florida, George Roberson of Youngstown and Anthony (Equilla) Roberson of Youngstown who she resided with; her sister, Mildred Roberson of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren, Daaymond, Miya, Ne’Quan, Harmony, Anthony, Aniya, Alena Roberson and Talasia Vazquez all of Youngstown and Tya, Amber, Nicole and Richard Roberson all of Florida; three great-grandchildren, Dakota, Lamiya and Naomi and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Sandy Roberson and a son, John Roberson.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services on Friday, December 6.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

