Marvin W. Johnson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, for Marvin W. Johnson, Sr., 50, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Johnson was born September 1, 1968, to the late William Johnson and Elaine Shelton-Johnson in Youngstown, Ohio.

He married the love of his life, La’Tanya foster on September 9, 2018. Their marriage was a dream come true, filled with laughter and love.

Marvin attended East High School in the mid-80’s and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1987 where he was a star player on the football and track teams. His twin brother and he were inducted into the Campbell Memorial Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He also attended MC JVS, Potomac State College, ACC Allegheny Community College and YSU where he earned a B.A in Criminal Justice.

He was employed with BJ Allen, Tannery in Maryland and St. Elizabeth Medical Center as a Transporter.

He enjoyed camping with the Urban Camping Crew and traveling with his wife. He loved riding his scooter and cooking exotic meals. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens and said his best bud was Marvin the Martian.

Marvin leaves precious memories to be cherished by his wife; his mother; sons, Danny DeVore and Marvin, Jr.; siblings, SaTonia Johnson, twin brother, Michael Johnson and William “Pooh” Johnson; his best friends, David Harris and Johnny Dawson; Godsister, LaTonia Jefferson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Alice Shelton, Neil and Gladys Shipman and Lorrain Dubos, his father and Godmother, Milly Jefferson.

Family and friends may call at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. with a service starting at 10:00 a.m.

