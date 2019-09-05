Maggie Lou Williams, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maggie Lou Williams, 79, departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Maggie Lou Robinson was born on October 4th 1940 to Otha Robinson Sr. and Susie B. Gavin in Macon, Mississippi.

Maggie, affectionately known as Sis, was married to John B. Williams on November 30th 1959. Sis moved to Youngstown with her husband in the fall of 1965. Sis was the mother of ten children, a devoted wife, and a homemaker.

She became a member of Zionhill Baptist Church in October of 1980. She was a God fearing woman, who enjoyed gardening, cooking and caring for her family. There was no one that she would ever turn away if they were in need. Sis left a lasting impression on everyone that met her.

She leaves to cherish her memory ﬁve sons, Johnnie and LeeRoy Robinson, Walter Sr.(Joy), Anthony (Vanessa) and Carlow Williams Sr. all of Youngstown, Ohio; four daughters, Brenda, Jeanette, and Reice Williams and Barbara (Leland) Simmons all of Youngstown, Ohio; Two brothers James Robinson of Erie, Pennsylvania and Tate Robinson of Macon, Mississippi; a granddaughter whom she helped rear since birth Ja’Liyah Bush; thirty six grandchildren, thirty four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband John. B. Williams; her parents; brothers Otha Jr., Claudie, and Henry Robinson; sister Alice Ruth Wayne; son Julius Williams Sr.; grandson Carlow Williams Jr.; daughter in law Keisha D. Williams and a step son Carlos Vaughn.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St. Youngstown, 44507 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

