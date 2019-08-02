Linda Payne, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Payne, 74, passed away at her home Friday, July 26, 2019.

Linda was born July 3, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Peter Cannon and Evelyn Pounders Cannon.

She was a homemaker, loved to shop, do crafts and sewing.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Deborah Sue Payne of Youngstown; sister, Cheryl Price of Tucker Georgia; two grandchildren, David Payne and Alvin John Nolder and five great-grandchildren, McKenzie, DJ, Kayleigh, Elizabeth and Alexandria.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Ann Nolder and a brother, Ronald Cannon.

No services will be held.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Payne family at www.conleyfh.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.