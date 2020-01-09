LayTonya “Tawn” D. Lenoir, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LayTonya “Tawn” D. Lenoir, 42, departed this life Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Tawn was born June 27, 1977 in Younstown, Ohio a daughter of Laytton E. Shepherd and Lisa Sherman.

She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She made everyone around her laugh and she touched many lives with her carefree spirit.

She leaves behind her daughter, Rayn Chappel; her father, Laytton Shepherd; stepmother, Priscilla Lenoir-Shepherd; her siblings, Shawntee Briggs-Gartell, Sidney Gartell, James P. Sherman, Sr., Ronnie Lampkin, Antwan (Michelle) Brown, Laytton Lenoir, Michael (Nichole) Branch, LayKesha (Robert) Randall, Jasmaine Shepherd and Laytton M. Shepherd and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tawn was preceded in death by her mother, Lisa Sherman; grandmother, Bernice Sherman and grandfather, James L. Shepherd.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

