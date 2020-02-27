Keith Rayen Rawl (Mosley), Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Rayen Rawl (Mosley), 62, of Youngstown, departed this life for eternal rest Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Park Center Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Keith was born December 6, 1957 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the son of Edith Delores Rawl and Otis T. “Shorty” Mosley.

He worked as a machinist and a commercial and residential painter for many years.

In his free time he enjoyed playing basketball, golfing and watching black and white movies. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Ohio State Buckeyes. Keith’s favorite past time was spending time with his family, friends and most of all his grandkids.

He leaves to cherish his memory his stepmother, Cleo Mosley who helped rear him; his son, Christian (Marcela) Burgess of California; his daughter, Danielle (Nouri) Noble of Youngstown; brothers, Clayborne Rawl III, Craig “Rodeo” Rawl and Mark Rawl all of Pennsylvania and James King of California; sisters, Judith Lindsey, Jacqueline Rawl, Dawn (Lewis) Monteiro-Jackson, all of Pennsylvania, Sandra (Donald) Evans and Renee Mosley-Underwood of Youngstown; grandchildren, Erick and Christian Burgess of California, Jordan Rawl and Narelle Noble of Youngstown, Karen Rawl of California who was the love of his life and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends who loved him dearly.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

