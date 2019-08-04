Keith Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, in Youngstown, Ohio, for Keith Kelly, 41, who departed this life Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Keith was born March 11, 1978, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Keith Jackson and Vinnie Kelly.

He was a graduate of East High School.

Keith loved his wife and daughter dearly and would do anything for them.

He was a die hard Steelers fan and enjoyed listening to music.

Keith is survived by his parents, Keith Jackson (Kathy) and Vinnie Kelly (Jessie); his wife of 19 years, Valentina Sinkovich Kelly; his beautiful daughter, Violet Kelly; three children, Robert, Maryann and Ashley, that he raised as his own; his special cousin, Bob and a host of aunts, uncles and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby and Bonnie Kelly and Frank and Darlene Sinkovich and a stepbrother, Tyrone Grant.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to service at the Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, Ohio.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Kelly family at www.conleyfh.com. Dignified Arrangements are being handled by the Director’s at Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.