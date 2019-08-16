Joseph W. Gilford, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Gilford, 54, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Joseph was born April 2, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph G. Miles and Geraldine Hernandez Gilford.

He is survived by his parents; a son, Joemon Gilford; a grandson, Jermarius Jhonson and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joseph was preceded in death by is grandparents, Sam and Sadie Gilford.

Family and friends may call Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. and a short service will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio.