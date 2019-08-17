Joseph Shields, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Shields, 66, was called home to be the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019.

Joseph Shields was born February 11, 1953, in Alligator, Mississippi, to the late Mary Ann Redmond.

Joseph gave his life to the lord at a very young age.

He attended Aggie High School in Clarksdale Mississippi and married Mattie L. Blissett in February 1972 and from that union three children were born.

Joseph was a very caring and kind man. He was a hard worker and loved fixing cars.

To forever cherish his memories, he leaves behind a brother, Raymond L. Redmond (Marcella Redmond); a sister, Viesta Jones; five children, three daughters, Delphine A. Shields, Margaret J. Shields and DeShawn L. Williams and two sons, Joseph Shields, Jr. and Darnell Williams; two stepsons, Tremain L. Williams and Brain Williams; a very special friend close to his heart, Catrice Williams and brother-in-law, Roosevelt Battle; 30 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Redmond; grandmother, Florence Kidd; nephews, Joeray L. Redmond, Cameron S. Redmond and brother-in-law, Columbus E. Jones, Sr.

Funeral arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.