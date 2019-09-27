Joseph Michael Schuler, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michael Schuler, 40, of Youngstown, departed this life unexpectedly, Thursday, September 19, 2019.



Joe was born April 30, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Elmer Schuler and Linda (Rapone) Rhoads.



He attended Struthers High School and the JVS in Canfield.



Joe worked for General Metals and CNS Sales, Inc. He was also self employed as a mechanic and enjoyed working on people’s cars.



He is survived by his mother, Linda (Rapone) Rhoads; his significant other of ten years, Brandy White; Shelly Grundy, the mother of his children; son, Joseph Schuler II; daughters, Serenity Schuler and Alexyz Schuler (Manny); brother, Daniel Schuler (Michelle); his grandson J’Denn Rivera who he loved dearly; grandmother, Kathleen Rapone; niece, Miranda Schuler; nephew, Domnick Jones and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and family.



Joe was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Schuler and grandfather, Robert Rapone.



Family and friends may call Friday, October 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio.



