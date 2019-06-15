Lawrence Joseph Bellito Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Joseph Bellito, 84 passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.



Mr. Bellito was born April 30, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph Bellitto and Concetta (Buccolo) Bellitto.



Lawrence worked at RMI for many years in the maintenance department.

He enjoyed playing golf, gardening and spending time with his cat, Chrissy.



He is survived by his sons, Joseph L. Bellito (Denise), Lawrence J. Bellito ( Lisa) and Frederick A. Bellito (Brenda); sisters, Antoinette Lillo, Dorothy Lucente, Rose Dolecki and Joann Bellito and three grandchildren.



Besides his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by a brother, William Bellito and two sisters, Frances Celio and Theresa Higham.



The family asks that donations if any be made to Angels for Animals in North Lima, Ohio.



